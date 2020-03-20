Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Perspecta worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,374,000 after buying an additional 327,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,173,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 490,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,663,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

PRSP stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 27,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.