Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.29 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,102. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.