Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.35 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.87% of First Busey worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 185,716 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $778.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

