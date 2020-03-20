Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.49 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $29,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWM. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

