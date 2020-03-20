Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.06 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Synopsys worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 350,323 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

