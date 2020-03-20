Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 20,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

