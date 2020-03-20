Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Cavco Industries worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.73. 2,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.80. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

