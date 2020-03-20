Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $27.59 Million in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,007,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of WPX Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in WPX Energy by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

WPX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 10,720,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,980,140. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

