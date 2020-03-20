Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 694,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,240. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

