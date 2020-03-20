Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 250,700 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 488,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 510,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 213,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 49,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,493. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.