Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 28,701 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.11% of Vishay Precision Group worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. 2,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

