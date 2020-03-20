Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,394. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

