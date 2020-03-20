Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of United Community Banks worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 160,958 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.