Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,193,654 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,170,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,193,654 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.16% of PDL BioPharma worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDLI shares. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

