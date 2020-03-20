Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,233,898 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of Shake Shack worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. CSFB decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

