Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 137,284 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 137,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCFC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 8,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,596. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $726.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

