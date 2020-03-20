Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 150,777 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Rosetta Stone worth $27,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $6,189,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

RST traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.76. 5,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,330. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $285.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

