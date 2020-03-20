Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 225,284 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.43% of Hibbett Sports worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,548. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

