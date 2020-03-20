Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,400 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Ducommun worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,380 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. 104,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,618. The company has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.