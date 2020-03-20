Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 384,252 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384,252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Masco by 1,372.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Masco by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $24,968,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

