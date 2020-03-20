Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 421,700 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Centerstate Bank worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 33,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

CSFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

