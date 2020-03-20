Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,224 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.17% of TriCo Bancshares worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,382. The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.