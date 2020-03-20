Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.55% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

KLIC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.65. 34,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.