Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

