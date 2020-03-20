Request Market Cap Reaches $6.04 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, IDEX and Huobi Global. Request has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $155,905.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00071115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.04123065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, COSS, Bitbns, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

