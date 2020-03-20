Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 20th (ACGL, ACTG, AGEN, AGX, AR, ARTNA, BCPC, BEAT, BGCP, BLDP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McClatchy Company is a newspaper and Internet publisher. It publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina and Minnesota. McClatchy also publishes a local website in each of its daily newspaper markets, offering readers information, comprehensive news, advertising, e-commerce and other services. McClatchy also owns and operates other media-related businesses, including Nando Media, a national on-line publishing operation, and The Newspaper Network, a national newspaper marketing company. (Company Press Release) “

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

