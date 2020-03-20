Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthequity Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthequity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 404,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthequity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

