Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

2/14/2020 – Roku had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $159.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

2/13/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Roku had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. 13,742,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,084,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.31.

Get Roku Inc alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.