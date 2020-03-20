Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 20th (BE, BOSSY, BRT, BRX, BYDGF, HIBB, LUCRF, MPVDF, PDMDF, PPL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 20th:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $15.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a market perform rating.

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

