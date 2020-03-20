Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

3/13/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

3/12/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

3/10/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

3/9/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,350. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,869,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

