Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) recently:

3/12/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company's product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

3/11/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/11/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/14/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/6/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OVID stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

