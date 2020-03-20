Revain Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $1.06 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

