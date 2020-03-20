Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,596. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

