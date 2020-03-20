Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,289. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

