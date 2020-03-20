Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

