Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,707,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,911. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.