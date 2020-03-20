RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.25% of RingCentral worth $35,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.57.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,300. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -283.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

