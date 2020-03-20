Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) versus IMPALA PLATINUM/S (NYSE:IMPUY) Head-To-Head Review

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

7.5% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $43.17 billion 1.08 $8.01 billion $6.33 5.78 IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 0.70 $103.71 million $0.29 11.21

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. Rio Tinto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rio Tinto and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 4 13 5 0 2.05 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $2,078.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,583.62%. Given Rio Tinto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rio Tinto beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.