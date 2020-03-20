Rise Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a total market cap of $533,966.01 and approximately $158.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 144,075,023 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

