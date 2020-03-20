Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. 2,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Also, EVP Kim J. Capeloto purchased 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,475 shares of company stock valued at $227,089. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

