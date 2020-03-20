Robert J. Mccool Purchases 3,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 366,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global Partners by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Global Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

