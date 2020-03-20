Robert W. Baird Lowers Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $15.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.51.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,956,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

