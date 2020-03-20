Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.25 Million

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $192.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $192.50 million. Rogers reported sales of $239.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $868.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $870.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.