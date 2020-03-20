Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 2,809,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

