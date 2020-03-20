Ronald J. Kruszewski Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,418. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.