Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $49.16 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.59. 33,324,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,588,400. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,093.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

