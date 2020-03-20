Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.33. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

