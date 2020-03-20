Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:RY traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. 2,843,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. CIBC World Markets grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 57,714,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,729,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,184,000 after buying an additional 436,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,337,000 after buying an additional 1,013,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after buying an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,963,000 after buying an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

