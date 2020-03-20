Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 371 ($4.88) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 536.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 431.90 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 5024.2577804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

