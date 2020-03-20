Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Top pick Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Just Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.33 ($1.36).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.61 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total value of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

